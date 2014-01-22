Ukraine PM says actions by "terrorists" will be punished

KIEV, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Wednesday anti-government protests had brought “terrorists” on to the streets and warned that all “criminal actions” would be punished.

Speaking to his cabinet in Kiev, close to where protesters confronted riot police on Wednesday, Azarov said: “Terrorists from the ‘Maidan’ (Independence Square) seized dozens of people and beat them ... I am officially stating that these are criminals who must answer for their action.”

He blamed opposition leaders for inflaming the crisis by calling for protest action which he said destabilised the situation in the country.