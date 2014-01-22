FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine PM says actions by "terrorists" will be punished
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine PM says actions by "terrorists" will be punished

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Wednesday anti-government protests had brought “terrorists” on to the streets and warned that all “criminal actions” would be punished.

Speaking to his cabinet in Kiev, close to where protesters confronted riot police on Wednesday, Azarov said: “Terrorists from the ‘Maidan’ (Independence Square) seized dozens of people and beat them ... I am officially stating that these are criminals who must answer for their action.”

He blamed opposition leaders for inflaming the crisis by calling for protest action which he said destabilised the situation in the country.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.