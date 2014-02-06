Ukraine central bank curbs forex purchases

KIEV, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank said on Thursday that it had introduced restrictions on certain types of foreign exchange purchase to help defend the stability of the banking system at a time of volatility in the currency market.

It also said it would be offering extraordinary tenders to support banking liquidity, with funds available up to 360 days.

The National Bank of Ukraine did not publish full details of the new measures but said restrictions on foreign exchange purchases would not limit payments for education and healthcare abroad, transfers for people moving their country of residence or the payment of salaries of non-residents in Ukraine. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)