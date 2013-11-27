Ukrainian bank's Eurobonds hurt after it seeks restructuring

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian bank has sought to restructure its Eurobonds, becoming the first casualty of jittery markets since President Viktor Yanukovich walked away this week from a free trade pact with the European Union.

The $95 million in loan participation notes issued by Finance and Credit bank were trading at 70 cents on the dollar, traders said, after the bank announced it would seek to restructure the bonds through Russia’s VTB Capital.