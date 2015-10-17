FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twelve dead as small boat sinks near Ukraine port
October 17, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Twelve dead as small boat sinks near Ukraine port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Twelve people died when a small passenger boat sank on Saturday near the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukrainian authorities said.

The infrastructure ministry said in a statement the accident took place near the small town of Belgorod-Dnistrovsky, 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Odessa at around 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT). There were 36 passengers on board.

It gave no further details.

Odessa’s governor Mikheil Saakashvili confirmed “several casualties” and said on Facebook that most of passengers were rescued. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Ros Russell)

