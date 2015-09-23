Ukraine debt moratorium has occurred, ISDA says

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) said on Wednesday that its ‘determinations committee’ had ruled that a moratorium had occurred on Ukraine’s debt, moving a step closer to triggering payments on default insurance.

“The DC met on Wednesday, 23 September 2015...and resolved that a Potential Repudiation/Moratorium had occurred with respect to the Republic of Ukraine,” ISDA said on its web site, adding the date of occurrence had been September 19.

The decision means holders of credit default swaps (CDS) now get a wait-and-see period to see if Ukraine will pay out on its debt. As Kiev has said it will not pay its bond maturing Sept 23, the expected credit event will occur after the 10-day grace period and then trigger the payout of CDS.

The ISDA decision is especially relevant for holders of a significant chunk of CDS contracts that expired on Sept 20. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)