LONDON Feb 27 Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds fell on Monday, as an official denial from Kiev failed to quell speculation that the country's central bank Governor Valeriia was set to leave her post.

The drops were led by a 1.145 cent fall from Ukraine's 2027 bond that took it too its lowest level in three-weeks.

Earlier on Monday, news agency RBK quoted sources close to President Petro Poroshenko as saying that Gontareva had submitted a letter of resignation to the president and that it had been accepted.

"The central bank traditionally announces upcoming changes to its board a month in advance. There has been no such announcement, which means the information is not true," the central bank's press service said in a statement in response.

Gontareva is highly respected for supervising a banking sector cleanup and stabilising the hryvnia currency.

(Reporting by Marc Jones and Karin Strohecker)