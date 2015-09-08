FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
September 8, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Ukraine 2015 bondholders say debt deal could be "unfair"

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Releads, adds bond prices, details.)

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Holders of Ukraine Eurobonds maturing this year said in a letter a recently proposed debt restructuring deal would be “unfair” if their bonds are not paid out in the shortest proposed terms.

“It has been suggested that all bondholders should get identical packages of the new bonds,” U.S. law firm Shearman & Sterling representing “a group” of holders of the UK law bonds wrote in a letter.

“Our clients consider this approach unfair, because it would defer the average maturity by more than eight years for the existing bonds due 2015 and only half a year for the existing bonds due 2023.”

Following months of tense negotiations, Kiev and a group of its largest creditors - led by Franklin Templeton - struck a deal on Aug. 27 on how to restructure the country’s debt, including a write-down of 20 percent of the principal owed.

When the deal was agreed, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said she hoped it was “highly unlikely” remaining creditors would reject the agreement and said the deal should be wrapped up by the end of October. The International Monetary Fund has urged debt holders to back the agreement.

Shearman & Sterling said the group it represented supported the deal, but it wanted “fair burden-sharing as among the bondholders” and to “clear the path for a smooth approval of the proposed restructuring”.

“Our clients hope the Franklin Group (which is leading the negotiations) will approach this topic in a fashion that is designed to be fair among bondholders generally,” read the letter.

It raises the prospect of some bondholders trying to re-negotiate the agreement.

Argentina has been involved in a decade-long legal battle with hold-outs hoping for a better deal in its restructuring. Greece has also seen some foot-dragging when restructuring its debt burden.

Shearman & Sterling did not disclose which holders it represented.

Reuters EMAXX data of recent filings show Franklin Templeton and TCW - both members of the creditors’ group which struck the initial deal - are among the bondholders.

Most of Ukraine’s Eurobond issues have gained around 20 cents since the agreement between Kiev and its biggest group of creditors was struck late in August. They are trading now at around 75 cents in the dollar.

Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker, editing by Larry King

