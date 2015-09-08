FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine 2015 bondholders say debt deal "unfair"
September 8, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine 2015 bondholders say debt deal "unfair"

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Holders of Ukraine’s eurobond issue maturing in September and October said in a letter they considered the recently proposed debt restructuring deal unfair due to maturity extension issues.

“It has been suggested that all bondholders should get identical packages of the new bonds,” U.S. law firm Shearman & Sterling representing “a group” of holders of the UK law bonds wrote in a letter.

“Our clients consider this approach unfair, because it would defer the average maturity by more than eight years for the existing bonds due 2015 and only half a year for the existing bonds due 2023.” (Reporting by Sujata Rao, Karin Strohecker, editing by Marc Jones)

