UPDATE 1-Ukraine company bonds slide as currency controls tightened

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Dollar bonds issued by Ukrainian companies sold off heavily on Tuesday after authorities tightened currency controls, with state-run Ukreximbank’s bond maturing in April down 2.5 cents.

Under currency controls that came into effect on Tuesday, the bank will verify all pre-payments for importers’ contracts over $50,000 and banks will be prohibited from lending hryvnia to companies for the purchase of foreign currency.

That did not prevent the hryvnia from falling another 11 percent against the dollar on Tuesday. The currency’s losses along with the tighter controls fuelled fresh selling of company debt.

Ukreximbank’s $750 million issue that matures on April 27, is now trading at less than 60 cents in the dollar, Thomson Reuters data shows.

“It’s the capital controls, that’s the trigger today,” said UBS credit strategist Kathleen Middlemiss.

Another state-run lender, Oschad, saw its 2016 bond fall 2 cents to 43 cents in the dollar, while the 2017 bond of infrastructure finance firm Finpro lost 1.2 cents to 41 cents in the dollar.

Ukraine’s sovereign bonds now trade at around 40 cents in the dollar as the government has announced it will restructure the debt. But the Ukreximbank issue had held up relatively well as its prompt maturity had convinced investors the bond would be repaid before official restructuring talks were opened.

Fitch said at the end of January that Ukrexim management had not yet accumulated sufficient foreign currency to repay the Eurobond in full and might source more cash from the open market or the central bank. (reut.rs/1BNo51Z)

“People fear they wont be able to buy hard currency as we have capital controls now. It’s all leading to the fact that companies may have liquidity but not hard currency,” Andre Andrijanovs, a credit strategist at Exotix, said.

Several Ukrainian companies have already been forced to restructure their hard currency debt because of the hryvnia’s collapse and the hit to their domestic businesses from the military conflict and economic recession.

On Tuesday, metals firm Ferrexpo held an exchange to swap part of its $500 million 2016 issue for a new 2019 bond. But it failed to meet a minimum $300 million participation rate and swapped just $215 million.