Ukreximbank fails to agree maturity extension on April 2015 bonds
April 14, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

Ukreximbank fails to agree maturity extension on April 2015 bonds

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine has failed to reach a three month maturity extension agreement with noteholders of its US$750m 8.375% bonds that are due on April 27, according to a statement from the company.

Ukreximbank has set an April 27 deadline for a new meeting, where the firm hopes to achieve quorum, whereby enough of the bondholders agree to extend the maturity of the debt to pass the resolution.

In this case, two-thirds of noteholders were required to attend the meeting, and of those attending three-quarters had to agree to the change in bond terms. (Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Anil Mayre)

