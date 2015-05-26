Ukraine hires banks to raise US$1bn of USAID-backed five-year bonds

LONDON, May 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Ukraine has hired three banks to raise US$1bn of five-year bonds backed by the United States Agency for International Development, according to a lead.

Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley will run the trade.

The deal will be done as soon as possible, according to the lead.

Ukraine will use the financing to support its wide-ranging debt reform programme.

Ukraine is rated Ca by Moody’s and CC by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)