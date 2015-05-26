FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine hires banks to raise US$1bn of USAID-backed five-year bonds
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine hires banks to raise US$1bn of USAID-backed five-year bonds

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Ukraine has hired three banks to raise US$1bn of five-year bonds backed by the United States Agency for International Development, according to a lead.

Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley will run the trade.

The deal will be done as soon as possible, according to the lead.

Ukraine will use the financing to support its wide-ranging debt reform programme.

Ukraine is rated Ca by Moody’s and CC by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.