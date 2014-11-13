Ukraine teetering on edge of debt restructuring plunge

LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - The cracks in Ukraine’s debt burden are in danger of becoming full blown chasms after another of the country’s firms this week headed into debt renegotiations, prompting warnings that more restructurings are on the way that could even include the sovereign.

“The country is economically bankrupt,” Oleksander Cherniavskiy, chief financial officer of Mriya Agro, told IFR.

First Ukrainian International Bank (FUIB) on Monday became the most recent Ukrainian company to request a restructuring of its debt, joining compatriots Mriya Agro and Metinvest in looking to negotiate its way out of repayment difficulties.

“It is easy to expect restructuring will be substantially expanded in companies alongside us as a result of the aggregation of the sovereign’s circumstances,” Cherniavskiy said.

Ukrainian borrowers are due to redeem US$10.74bn of international bonds by the end of 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data. More than half of this debt is from the Ukrainian sovereign, which will need to repay US$6.5bn. That’s roughly half of Ukraine’s US$12.587bn foreign currency reserves, as of last week.

The sovereign’s bonds have tumbled 10-15 points to new lows for the year over the last couple of weeks as fears grow about further Russian military intervention.

To make matters worse, Ukraine still has US$1.6bn in gas debts to Gazprom to pay before 2015, and this winter is forecast to be the coldest since 1981, bumping up Ukraine’s gas needs.

Unless the US Congress continues to pass legislation allowing the sovereign to issue bonds backed the USAid agency - as it did this year - many see the IMF as Ukraine’s only hope to avoid a debt restructuring.

The IMF is expected to review Ukraine’s case in the coming months to finalise the release of the next tranche of its US$17bn bailout programme.

“There’s hardly any substantial financial resources in the country except the IMF lifeline,” said Cherniavskiy.

The IMF review cannot come quickly enough, according to analysts. “The problem now is that the next review and sign off of IMF funds looks a very, very long way away,” said Tim Ash, head of emerging market research ex-Africa at Standard Bank. “Talk of fund disbursement very late in December or early January.”

Regardless of when the IMF returns to Ukraine, the sovereign may have passed the point of no return, bankers reckon. “There is no doubt that a restructuring will have to happen,” said one debt official, echoing the sentiment of his peers at another bank. “There is a really desperate need for cash. I don’t see this ending up well.”

CONSENT SOLICITATION

For other Ukrainian issuers, any potential IMF support is irrelevant to their prospects. FUIB has requested permissions to make changes - called a consent solicitation - in the terms to its US$252.488m 11% due in December, which were issued by Standard Bank to fund a loan to FUIB. The notes do not come with recourse to the South African bank.

These changes include a request to extend the repayment date to December 2018, as well as new payment provisions added to the loan portion of the debt. The bank has also asked for its minimum capital adequacy ratio to be lowered to the 10% stipulated in the original loan agreement, down from 15% now.

FUIB is far from alone in asking investors for new terms on its debt. Metinvest is offering investors an exchange from their US$500m 10.25% 2015s into a new 2017 note with a coupon of 10.50%. The firm, which is seeking a participation rate of about 90%, has had to sweeten terms for a deal which Moody’s said it would consider most likely as a default.

Mriya Agro is also attempting to extend the maturity of its debt, but has been served with a notice of acceleration on its US$400m 9.45% 2018s for immediate repayment plus interest by trustee BNY Mellon.

The US bank says that “events of default have occurred and are continuing by virtue of the failure of the issuer to repay debt owing by it. ”BNY Mellon adds that it is acting at the direction of holders of more than 20% in principal amount of the 2018s.

“It does not help very much,” said Cherniavskiy about the notice. “But the majority of lenders and bondholders are getting to the conclusion that the enforcement of legal claims would lead to bankruptcy. This is not economically the best solution.” (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)