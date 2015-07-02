FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine bonds rise as Kiev, creditors work towards a deal
July 2, 2015 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine bonds rise as Kiev, creditors work towards a deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s dollar bonds rallied across the curve on Thursday, with the 2017 issue rising by more than two cents after Kiev and its creditors said they aimed to reach a deal as soon as possible.

Negotiations with a creditor group led by Franklin Templeton have dragged on for months, with the two sides at odds over the need to write down the bonds’ face value. But after three-way talks with the International Monetary Fund, they said on Tuesday progress had been made towards a deal.

Ukraine’s $2.6 billion bond maturing 2017 jumped 2.3 cents in price, the highest in over two weeks, according to Tradeweb data. The 2023 issue rose 1.7 cents . Bonds maturing in 2023 and in September 2015 firmed half a cent each .

“The positive market sentiment is related to the statement yesterday showing a deal may happen sooner than expected. That means you avoid the moratorium being imposed,” said Exotix strategist Jakob Christensen.

He was referring to Ukraine’s threat to declare a moratorium on debt payments if a deal was not agreed over the summer.

Ukraine is adamant that a writedown, or haircut, of up to 40 percent is required to meet conditions set by the IMF bailout. The creditors say savings can be realised without forcing haircuts.

The CEO of BTG Pactual, a fund which is on the creditor committee, told Reuters on Tuesday he was “pretty confident” of a deal and that Kiev and its advisor Lazard had made “highly constructive” suggestions.

Christensen said the haircut was likely to remain a prickly issue but saw the joint statement as positive nevertheless.

“It shows there is now a sense of urgency, it shows things may move faster,” he added. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King)

