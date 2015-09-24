UPDATE 1-Ukraine offers 2015 bondholders a sweetener in debt swap plan

(adds detail, quotes, background)

By Karin Strohecker

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine has offered holders of Eurobonds due in September and October the chance to swap into the shortest-dated new bonds that will be issued as part of a debt restructuring, in a move aimed at dispelling resistance to the deal.

A memorandum containing details of the proposed debt swap spells out that holders of two issues maturing in 2015 can exchange their holdings for 2019 bonds -- the shortest maturity available in the new series of issues.

Holders of the so-called “Priority Notes” -- a $500 million bond due on Sept. 23 and a 600 million euro issue maturing on Oct. 13 -- said earlier this month that a deal would be unfair if their bonds were not repaid in the shortest proposed time.

They also said they hold a big enough stake to allow them to challenge a vote on the restructuring plan.

“The September and October 2015s participating in the exchange will be allocated New Notes maturing 2019,” a spokesman for the government said on Thursday.

“Essentially the extra share of 2019s which they receive will come out of the allocation which would otherwise go to all other bondholders, who will accordingly receive an allocation of fewer 2019s and more 2020s to 2027s.”

Bondholders will vote on the restructuring terms on Oct 14.

The proposal was hammered out between Kiev and a creditor committee consisting of Franklin Templeton, BTG Pactual, TCW and T. Rowe Price, the spokesman said.

Ukraine plans to issue nine new bonds with maturity dates from 2019 to 2027, all paying a yield of 7.75 percent, according to a document published on the website of information agent D.F. King Limited on behalf of the government.

Ukraine has earmarked 11 bonds issued by the government and three issued by the Ukrainian State Enterprise for Financing Infrastructure Projects, the longest-dated of which matures in September 2023.

HAPPY INVESTORS

The deal has widely been seen a favourable for investors.

“The question is why Ukraine defaulted in the first place. They are not saving any money at all from this,” said one fund manager who asked not to be named, adding he did not expect other creditors to complain about the deal.

“They would have been happy if they got 50 cents initially, now we are talking possibly over 85 cents.”

Gabriel Sterne, head of global macro at Oxford Economics calculates that recipients of the shorter-dated new bonds would have a two point advantage on a net present value (NPV) basis compared those who are given longer-dated debt.

NPV is the worth of future bond payments in current terms.

Apart from maturity extensions, the deal provides for a 20 percent writedown on the bonds’ principal, with the shortfall made up for with growth-linked instruments, so-called GDP warrants, kicking in 2021 and set to expire in 2040.

They will pay out only if Ukraine’s economic growth rate exceeds 3 percent or $125.4 billion in hryvnia terms.

IMF projections, on which the GDP warrants will be based, estimate Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 5.5 percent this year then grow by almost 2 percent in 2016 and by 3.5 percent in 2017. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)