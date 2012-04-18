FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Ukraine airport picks Morgan Stanley for $300 mln bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s major air hub, the Boryspil airport in the capital Kiev, has mandated Morgan Stanley to arrange a five-year $300 million Eurobond issue, Boryspil said on Wednesday.

“The money will be used to finance the completion of a new terminal complex and the construction of a parking facility,” a spokeswoman for the state-owned Boryspil said.

She did not provide any other details of the planned borrowing.

Ukraine together with Poland will host the European football championship in June, and Boryspil, which is set to handle most of the related air traffic, wants to launch the new facilities by that time.

