Ukraine cbank may ease banking reserve rules further

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank plans to further reduce the level of reserves banks are required to keep frozen, possibly cutting this to zero by end-2012 in an attempt to boost lending, Olena Scherbakova, a member of the bank’s board said on Thursday.

The central bank last month cut the proportion of funds banks are required to keep frozen in special central bank accounts to 60 percent from the previous 70 percent while also cutting interest rates for the first time since 2010.

“Reserve requirement is now 60 percent and we would like to gradually reduce this and eventually bring this to zero. We’d like to do this by the end of this year though it will depend on the situation,” Olena Scherbakova told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Adam Smith conference.

Ukrainian banks can use the part of reserves that is not frozen for daily operations as long as they maintain a certain balance every morning.

Cutting the percentage that is frozen means banks will have more liquidity, adding to efforts to boost economic growth in the former Soviet republic as President Viktor Yanukovich’s party prepares for October parliamentary elections.

The government expects growth to slow to 3.0 percent this year from 5.2 percent in 2011 while central bank estimates show growth eased to 2 percent in January-February 2012 from 6.5 percent in the same period of 2011.

Inflation slowed to 3.0 percent in year-on-year terms in February from 7.2 percent in the same month of 2011.

“Our main aim last year was to bring down inflation and I think ... we managed to achieve that. Inflation still is high but the National Bank now considers economic growth its main aim,” she said.

“The focus is to make sure the banking system becomes a creditor, a donor to the real economy which it was before the 2008 crisis...So we started the policy of cutting reserves to give more liquidity to banks,” she added.

Asked if the central bank planned to cut rates further after last month’s move, she told reporters: “If it were up to me, I would pause here but it’s only my opinion. I‘m not the central bank governor and we are in the process of discussing it.” (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Clare Kane; editing by Patrick Graham)