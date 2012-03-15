Ukraine debt insurance costs jump on IMF debt talks

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Ukraine’s debt against restructuring or default jumped on Thursday after Ukraine said it was in debt restructuring talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Ukraine is in talks to restructure $3 billion of IMF debt falling due this year and wants to delay repayment by 10 years, First Deputy Economy Minister Vadim Kopylov said on Thursday.

Ukraine’s five-year credit default swaps rose to 780 basis points from 750 bps at Wednesday’s close, according to Markit. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Mike Dolan)