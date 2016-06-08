FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ukraine central bank eases some currency controls
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 8, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Ukraine central bank eases some currency controls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on policy changes, quote)

KIEV, June 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank eased a number of currency controls on Wednesday with the aim of improving the business climate, citing recent oversupply of foreign currency on the market and growing bank deposits.

The bank has agreed a roadmap with the International Monetary Fund to remove some restrictions on the foreign exchange market that it imposed two years ago to support the hryvnia that had lost about half its value against the dollar.

“The central bank plans to continue gradually liberalising currency regulation if the condition of the money and currency markets and the Ukrainian economy as a whole allow it,” the bank said in a statement.

The bank lowered the level of mandatory sales of foreign income for companies to 65 percent from 75 percent, which will have a “positive impact on the activities of exporters,” it said.

It also said it would allow foreign investors to gradually repatriate dividends for 2014 and 2015 and doubled the daily limit on currency withdrawals and purchases, among other changes.

The move follows other recent moves to soften policy.

The bank cut the main interest rate for two months in row in April and May, following no rate change since last September. In May, it also removed a requirement that 75 percent of all foreign investment in Ukraine be converted into hryvnias. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.