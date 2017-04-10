FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine central bank governor confirms resignation
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 8:32 AM / 4 months ago

Ukraine central bank governor confirms resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva confirmed reports of her resignation on Monday, saying she had sent a letter to the president asking to be relieved of her duties by May 10.

Gontareva said there would be no changes to central bank policy in the near future and no other changes to the governing board. She has sent the president several names for possible successors.

"There will also be no changes to central bank policy. Consistency upon the selected path is key to the success of our country and the support of our international partners," Gontareva told a news conference. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Louise Ireland)

