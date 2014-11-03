FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's cbank has sold $1.3 bln to help hryvnia in past 1.5 months
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's cbank has sold $1.3 bln to help hryvnia in past 1.5 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank has spent $1.3 billion defending the hryvnia currency in the past month and a half and has managed to “stabilise” the situation, bank head Valeriia Gontareva said at a briefing on Monday.

Gontareva said the bank would hold daily dollar auctions from Wednesday, rather than weekly or biweekly, to support the hryvnia which has lost 40 per cent against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.