Ukraine central bank lowers growth forecast, keeps rates on hold

KIEV, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank sharply cut this year’s economic growth forecast to 1.1 percent from a previous estimate of 2.4 percent on Thursday, while keeping its benchmark interest rate on hold due to rising inflation risks.

It also said Ukraine’s economy likely shrank by 10.5 percent in 2015, according to preliminary data. Ukraine has suffered a sharp fall in growth, high inflation and high interest rates as it fights pro-Russian separatist rebels in the east, and relies on money from its international lenders to stay afloat.

The central bank kept its inflation forecast for 2016 unchanged at 12 percent.