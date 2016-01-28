FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine central bank lowers growth forecast, keeps rates on hold
January 28, 2016

Ukraine central bank lowers growth forecast, keeps rates on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank sharply cut this year’s economic growth forecast to 1.1 percent from a previous estimate of 2.4 percent on Thursday, while keeping its benchmark interest rate on hold due to rising inflation risks.

It also said Ukraine’s economy likely shrank by 10.5 percent in 2015, according to preliminary data. Ukraine has suffered a sharp fall in growth, high inflation and high interest rates as it fights pro-Russian separatist rebels in the east, and relies on money from its international lenders to stay afloat.

The central bank kept its inflation forecast for 2016 unchanged at 12 percent.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Alessandra Prentice

