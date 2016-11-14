Ukraine cenbank says political tensions pressuring currency market

KIEV, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank said on Monday that increased domestic political tensions are putting pressure on the currency market, but that the impact would be shortlived.

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili launched a new political party in Ukraine on Friday to fight corruption, just days after resigning bitterly as a regional governor. Saakashvili quit as governor of the coastal Odessa region accusing his erstwhile patron, President Petro Poroshenko, of blocking his reforms there.

"The exacerbation of political tensions in the last week led to increased psychological pressure on the currency market," the central bank said in a statement.

"But we expect that these factors will have a short impact, and will not lead to the hryvnia's volatility to the extent that is incompatible with achieving inflation targets." (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams)