January 6, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 7 months ago

Ukraine central bank ready to sell up to $70 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank is prepared to sell up to $70 million on Friday, it said on its website, without giving further details.

The central bank has made a series of interventions in recent days to protect the hryvnia currency from what it said were seasonal fluctuations. It bought $91.6 million in the last two days but sold the dollar over several days last week, as the hryvnia fell to its lowest level since February. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)

