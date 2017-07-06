KIEV, July 6 Ukraine's central bank kept its
main interest rate unchanged at 12.5 percent on Thursday, saying
it was a necessary step to keep its inflation targets for this
year and next year on track.
"This is due to the need to level out the risks to achieve
inflation targets in 2017-2018," the bank said in a statement.
The central bank also cut its growth forecast for 2017 to
1.6 percent from 1.9 percent, and said there was uncertainty
over Ukraine implementing a programme agreed with the
International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams;
editing by Andrew Roche)