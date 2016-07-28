FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ukraine expects to receive $2.7 bln from IMF by year-end - c.bank governor
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

Ukraine expects to receive $2.7 bln from IMF by year-end - c.bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to receive $2.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund by the end of the year, Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeriia Gontareva told a news conference on Thursday.

Central bank officials also said they would take measures as needed to avoid significant volatility in the hryvnia currency, and that economic growth was up by more than 1 percent in the second quarter.

The Central Bank Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub said: "We will stick to the policy of the hryvnia's rate to depend on fundamental factors, and we will smooth out short-term fluctuations if they are significant." (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.