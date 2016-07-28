Ukraine expects to receive $2.7 bln from IMF by year-end - c.bank governor

KIEV, July 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to receive $2.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund by the end of the year, Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeriia Gontareva told a news conference on Thursday.

Central bank officials also said they would take measures as needed to avoid significant volatility in the hryvnia currency, and that economic growth was up by more than 1 percent in the second quarter.

The Central Bank Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub said: "We will stick to the policy of the hryvnia's rate to depend on fundamental factors, and we will smooth out short-term fluctuations if they are significant." (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)