a year ago
Ukraine cbank: new IMF tranche to cut currency volatility
September 8, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Ukraine cbank: new IMF tranche to cut currency volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday that a new aid tranche from the International Monetary Fund would reduce volatility in the currency market and underpin reforms that are key to putting Ukraine on a path of sustainable economic growth.

The IMF announced on Wednesday that it would discuss disbursing a new loan on Sept 14, part of a $17.5 billion bailout for Ukraine's war-battered economy.

"...a positive decision of the Fund will eliminate the psychological pressure on the foreign exchange market and support the trend towards a decrease in the hryvnia exchange rate volatility, the first signs of which were observed in the last few days," the bank said on its website. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)

