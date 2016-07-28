FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ukrainian central bank cuts main rate to 15.5 pct from 16.5 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2016 / 11:07 AM / a year ago

Ukrainian central bank cuts main rate to 15.5 pct from 16.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 28 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank said on Thursday it would lower its main interest rate to 15.5 percent from 16.5 percent, the fourth consecutive cut, as inflation risks decline and the hryvnia, Ukraine's currency strengthens.

The decision will take effect on Friday, July 29.

The central bank kept its inflation forecast for 2016 at 12 percent and its GDP forecast for the year at 1.1 percent growth, and stressed the resumption of an International Monetary Fund aid programme was key to keeping Ukrainian inflation in check.

The bank, in a prepared statement, also promised to continue softening monetary policy if inflation risks continued to ease.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.