KIEV, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank lowered its main interest rate to 14 percent on Thursday from 15 percent - its sixth consecutive rate cut, citing a slowdown in inflation.

In a statement, the bank said it would continue to ease policy if warranted by the inflation rate and macroeconomic situation. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)