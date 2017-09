LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank aims to bring inflation down in the coming months, the acting deputy governor said on Tuesday.

“The key aim of monetary policy is to prevent inflation from getting out of control”, said Vladyslav Rashkovan, speaking at an Adam Smith conference on Ukrainian investment in London.

“For sure our aim is to put the trend down in the next months.” (Reporting by Marc Jones and Sam Wilkin)