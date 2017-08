KIEV, April 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva has resigned, an official at the central bank said on Monday.

Gontareva, who has been in her post since 2014 and oversaw tough anti-crisis measures, will give a news conference at 1100 (0800 GMT).

"Yes, it's true, she has submitted (her resignation)," the source said, confirming a report by Interfax.