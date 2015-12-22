UPDATE 1-Ukraine cenbank sees FX reserves rising to $25 bln in 2016

(Adds quotes, details)

WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s foreign currency reserves should rise from $18 billion to around $25 billion during 2016, the head of the country’s central bank said on Tuesday.

Valeriia Gontareva also said reserves currently stand at $13 billion dollars, and forecast that inflation -- running at around 46 percent as of November -- should drop to 12 percent next year.

“At the beginning of next year we will obtain ...$5 billion of additional international support and at the end of next year I suppose our reserves level will be at $25 billion,” she told a joint news conference in Warsaw with her Polish counterpart Marek Belka.

The IMF agreed a $17.5 billion bailout programme for Ukraine earlier this year in exchange for which Kiev promised to reform its war-torn economy. Last week the Fund warned the programme could be further disrupted if parliament fails to adopt a budget that conforms to the IMF programme’s goals.

The government hopes an IMF-backed budget will be passed before the end of the year, which would allow fresh funds to be disbursed early 2016.

The central bank has eaten into its foreign reserves defending its hryvnia currency, which has lost around 65 percent since early 2014. It has stabilised in recent months due to strict currency controls and a de-escalation of the conflict in the country’s east.