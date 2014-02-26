FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central European ministers to travel to Ukraine on Friday
February 26, 2014

Central European ministers to travel to Ukraine on Friday

PRAGUE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary will travel to Ukraine on Friday to meet representatives of a new government expected to be appointed on Thursday, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said.

“The ministers’ visit is closely coordinated with European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Catherine Ashton, and has her full support,” the ministry said.

The three ministers, to be joined by a representative of the Polish foreign ministry, will meet acting President Oleksander Turchinov and representatives of the local administration in the eastern city of Doneck, it said.

