Ukraine protesters seize back Independence Square after new clashes with police
February 20, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine protesters seize back Independence Square after new clashes with police

KIEV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian anti-government protesters on Thursday seized back control of Kiev’s Independence Square, television pictures showed, after fresh clashes broke out there with riot police.

TV pictures showed protesters surging forward into areas that were on Wednesday occupied by riot police after a day of violence. Several captured police officers were seen being led away by men in battle fatigues.

Earlier, despite a truce negotiated between the opposition and President Viktor Yanukovich, police fired stun grenades while protesters lobbed fireworks and other projectiles.

