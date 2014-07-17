FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burning wreckage, dozens of bodies at scene of plane crash in Ukraine
July 17, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 3 years ago

Burning wreckage, dozens of bodies at scene of plane crash in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GRABOVO, Ukraine, July 17 (Reuters) - Dozens of bodies were scattered around the smouldering wreckage of a passenger jet that crashed in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, a Reuters reporter said.

An emergency services rescue worker said at least 100 bodies had so far been found at the scene, near the village of Grabovo, and that debris from the wreckage was scattered across an area up to about 15 km (nine miles) in diameter.

Broken pieces of the wings were marked with blue and red paint - the same colours as the emblem of the Malaysian airline which lost track of a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur that was carrying almost 300 people. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

