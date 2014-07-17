FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Transaero says it will avoid Ukrainian airspace
July 17, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Transaero says it will avoid Ukrainian airspace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russian airline Transaero said on Thursday it would avoid using Ukrainian airspace following the crash of a passenger airliner in eastern Ukraine.

“The airline Transaero decided to carry out all flights from this moment through third countries, avoiding the airspace of Ukraine,” the company said in a statement, adding that flights had already been avoiding eastern Ukrainian territories. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

