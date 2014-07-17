At least four French on board crashed Malaysia Airlines flight -minister

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - The Malaysia Airlines flight that crashed in eastern Ukraine on Thursday carried at least four French nationals on board, France’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

Asked about reports there were four French nationals aboard the crashed flight, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said: “That’s the minimum.”

“An inquiry needs to be launched extremely quickly into what is an absolute major tragedy,” Fabius added, speaking on French BFM-TV during a trip to the Ivory Coast with President Francois Hollande.