KIEV, July 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Areseny Yatseniuk ordered an investigation into the “airplane catastrophe” in eastern Ukraine, his spokeswoman Olga Lappo said on Thursday.

A Ukrainian interior ministry official earlier said 295 people onboard the Malaysian passenger airliner died when it came down. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Thomas Grove)