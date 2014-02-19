FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delivery of $2 bln credit from Russia delayed until Friday-Ukraine government source
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

Delivery of $2 bln credit from Russia delayed until Friday-Ukraine government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Delivery of $2 billion credit to Ukraine from Russia, the second tranche of a promised $15 billion aid package, has been delayed until Friday, a Ukrainian government source said on Wednesday.

A first tranche of $3 billion, aimed at helping the ex-Soviet republic pay foreign debts this year and prop up its national currency amid widespread unrest, was disbursed at the end of December.

Ukraine’s interim government had been hoping a second tranche of $2 billion would be delivered soon by Russian purchase of Ukraine-issued eurobonds. But a Ukrainian government source said: “The deal has been put off until Friday for technical reasons. We expect the money to come on Friday.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.