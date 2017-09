BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission, Russia and Ukraine initialled a deal to ensure gas supplies for Kiev until March next year, but did not sign it.

The initialling followed around five hours of talks in Brussels between Maros Sefcovic, European vice president responsible for energy, and the Ukraine and Russian energy ministers.

Sefcovic said it would require “separate procedures” to sign the deal. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis)