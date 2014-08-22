RPT-Russian aid trucks pass into Ukraine without Kiev consent, Red Cross escort

(Repeats with no changes)

KIEV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian aid trucks have crossed the Ukraine-Russia border without permission from Kiev and without the previously agreed escort from the International Committee of the Red Cross, Interfax Ukraine cited a Ukrainian government source as saying on Friday.

“The convoy started to move on its own, without consent from the Ukrainian side and unaccompanied by the Red Cross,” the unnamed official was quoted as saying.

A Reuters witness saw trucks crossing the border accompanied by a small number of pro-Russian rebels. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Christian Lowe)