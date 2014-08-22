Russia says aid convoy starting moving towards Luhansk

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it was no longer prepared to tolerate any delays to an aid convoy heading for Ukraine and that the trucks are starting to move towards the Ukrainian city of Luhansk, where pro-Russian rebels are fighting government forces.

“All excuses to delay sending aid... have been exhausted. The Russian side has taken the decision to act,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, warning against any attempts to disrupt the convoy’s movement.

A Reuters witness at the border said that the lead trucks in the aid convoy, which are parked in a no-man's land between Russia and Ukrainian border posts, had not moved but had started their engines.