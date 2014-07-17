FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 154 Dutch among victims in Malaysia Airline jet crash-official
July 17, 2014

At least 154 Dutch among victims in Malaysia Airline jet crash-official

AMSTERDAM, July 17 (Reuters) - Most of the 283 passengers aboard the Malaysia Airlines jet that crashed over eastern Ukraine on Thursday were Dutch, the airline’s European chief said.

Malaysia Airlines senior vice president Huib Gorter said there were at least 154 Dutch, 27 Australians, 23 Malaysians, 11 Indonesians, six Britons, four Germans, four Belgians, three Phillippinos and one Canadian aboard the Boeing 777 jet.

There were a further 47 passengers whose nationality was not yet known. All the 15 flight crew were Malaysian.

Earlier on Thursday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the crash was “possibly the worst air accident in Dutch history.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt)

