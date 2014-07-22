FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch urge decisive EU approach to Russia after 'fundamental' shift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 22 (Reuters) - Attitudes towards Russia have changed “fundamentally” since last week’s downing of a Malaysian airliner, and the European Union must put pressure on Moscow to do more to calm the unrest in eastern Ukraine, the Dutch Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

European officials have said that the Dutch, who lost 193 citizens in Thursday’s crash, have the moral weight to demand tougher sanctions and other measures against Russia from their European partners.

“We want justice, a united European Union approach and pressure on Russia to do more,” Mark Rutte said. “Our priorities are getting our people back, an independent investigation, and justice.”

He said Ukraine had given the Netherlands the leading role in investigating the causes of the crash. The first bodies from the crash were expected to arrive in the Netherlands on Wednesday, he said. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt)

