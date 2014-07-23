Malaysian airliner's voice recorder in good condition, says ICAO

OTTAWA, July 23 (Reuters) - The cockpit voice recorder of the Malaysian airliner shot down over Ukraine last week is in good condition, the U.N. civil aviation body said on Wednesday.

The Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization, which is helping Ukrainian authorities probe the crash, said in a statement that the plane’s digital flight data recorder was still being examined. Almost 300 people died in the crash.

ICAO said it was consulting the airline industry and regional aviation bodies about how to assess the risks posed to airspace by armed conflict. It gave no further details. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)