U.N. aviation body to form task force on airline safety after Ukraine crash
July 29, 2014

U.N. aviation body to form task force on airline safety after Ukraine crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.N.’s aviation body said on Tuesday it would convene a high-level meeting next February on airline safety in the wake of the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine.

The International Civil Aviation Organization also said it was setting up a task force with the airline industry and other aviation bodies to look at how safety information can be collected and distributed properly. (Reporting by Allison Martell and Allison Lampert; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Amran Abocar and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
