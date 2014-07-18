Malaysia says "outrage against human decency" if plane shot down

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said on Friday it would be an outrage against human decency if the Malaysian airliner downed over Ukraine was found to have been shot down.

“Should this be confirmed, it will contravene international law and be an outrage against human decency,” Liow told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

He said also that Malaysia welcomed the call for an independent investigation into the disaster. (Reporting by Malaysia bureau; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)