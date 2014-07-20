European security body negotiating to recover MH17 crash victims - Dutch PM

AMSTERDAM, July 20 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe was negotiating with separatists to bring the train containing bodies from the Malaysia Airlines disaster under Ukrainian government control.

“All efforts are focused on getting this train onto territory controlled by Ukrainian authorities,” Rutte told a news conference.

He said a team of victim identification specialists was likely to enter the crash site on Monday, four days after the Boeing 777 went down in eastern Ukraine with the loss of all 298 on board.