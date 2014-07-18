FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia Airlines flight operating normally before disappearance
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 18, 2014 / 12:52 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia Airlines flight operating normally before disappearance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 18 (Reuters) - The Malaysia Airlines jet that crashed over eastern Ukraine on Thursday was operating normally before the disaster that killed 298 people, the company said on Friday, adding that it will pay victims’ families initial expenses.

“The aircraft was manufactured in 1997 and had 17 years of service ... all communication systems on the aircraft were functioning,” Vice President of Malaysia Airlines Europe Huib Gorter told a news conference.

He said contact was lost on Thursday at 1415 GMT.

The airline is aiming to take families to visit the crash site, he said. “We are working to see whether that is feasible.”

Gorter also said the airline will issue a cash payment of $5,000 per passenger to cover the initial expenses of next of kin currently awaiting news in a hotel in Amsterdam. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Thomas Escritt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.