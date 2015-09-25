FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian airlines banned from flying to Ukraine from Oct. 25 - Ukraine authorities
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

Russian airlines banned from flying to Ukraine from Oct. 25 - Ukraine authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sanctioned Russian airlines will be banned from flying to Ukraine from Oct. 25, Ukraine’s aviation authorities said in a statement on Friday, after the government announced details of restrictions to be imposed on Russian companies on its santions blacklist.

“Ukraine’s state aviation service has started to notify the Russian airline companies on the sanctions list that they will not be given permission to carry out flights to Ukrainian cities from the start of the winter flying season (Oct. 25),” the statement said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.