Ukraine bans Aeroflot, other Russian airlines from flying to Ukraine - PM
September 25, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine bans Aeroflot, other Russian airlines from flying to Ukraine - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine is banning Russian airlines, including Aeroflot, from flying to Ukraine, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday.

“In accordance with a decision by the Security Council, the government of Ukraine is adopting a decision to ban flights by Russian companies, primarily Aeroflot and Transaero, to Ukraine,” a statement on the government’s website quoted him as saying.

“Russian planes with the Russian tricolour have no business in Ukrainian airports,” Yatseniuk said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alessandra Prentice

